Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
More Obituaries for H. Martz
H. Earlyn Martz


1934 - 2020
H. Earlyn Martz Obituary
H. Earlyn Reed Martz, 85, of New Kensington, died Friday, April 24, 2020, in her home, after a brief illness. Born July 20, 1934, in Hudson, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Rev. John Earl Reed and Helen Doak Reed. She came to the western Pennsylvania area in 1941, and except for brief residences in California and Kentucky, has lived in the area since then. Mrs. Martz was employed as an adult education instructor for Private Industry Council and before that as an English and social studies teacher in various schools in western Pennsylvania and Lexington, Ky. She retired from teaching social studies at Valley Middle School in 1996. She was a graduate of Thiel College and the University of Kentucky. An active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Kensington, Earlyn was also involved in advocacy for the unemployed, recycling, and various educational endeavors. Beginning in 1999, she served as a lay worship leader in more than 40 congregations in the southwestern Pennsylvania synod of the ELCA. Survivors include her sons, Joseph E. (Barbara A.) Martz, of Crownsville, Md., and David R. (Lisa) Martz, of Bear, Del.; daughter, Barbara L. Martz, of New Kensington; four grandchildren, Joshua (Lillian) Martz, Lindsay Gayle Martz, Reed Joseph Martz and Timothy Joseph (Joanna) Martz; and brother, E. Robert (Connie) Reed, of York. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Fred H. Martz; and brother, Jon A. Reed. All services are private for immediate family only. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. A memorial service will be held at a later date at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Kensington. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com.
