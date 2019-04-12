|
|
H. Lloyd Wagner, 75, of Cranberry Township, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, April 7, 2019. Lloyd was the loving husband and best friend of Susan (Jordan) for 54 years; proud father of Lisa (Bill) Klenoshek; and devoted grandfather to Tanner Klenoshek and Zoey Klenoshek. Lloyd's favorite pastimes included hunting and watching Pirates and Steelers games, along with attending his granddaughter's softball games.
Per Lloyd's wishes, there will be no public funeral services. Lloyd will be honored at a private celebration of his life. Arrangements were entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019