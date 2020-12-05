1/1
Hannah E. Andritz
1936 - 2020
Hannah E. Alaksa Andritz, 83, of Avonmore, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in North Richland Hills, Texas. She was born Saturday, Nov. 21, 1936, in Salina, the daughter of the late John G. and Helen Vida Alaksa. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Avonmore, served on the Avonmore Library Board of Directors, volunteered at Latrobe Hospital and the Senior Citizens Center in Avonmore, was a past worthy matron OES and was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma-Epsilon Chapter. Before her retirement, she was employed by the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District as a teacher. She is survived by her children, Neill P. Andritz and his wife, Evelyn, of Avonmore, Stacey McAdam and her husband, Jim, of Oak Park, Calif., and Pamela Fisher (Frank Wolf), of North Richland Hills, Texas; three grandchildren, Derek Fisher and Rachel Chang, of Dallas, Texas, and Kirstin Chernin, of Scottsdale, Ariz, her sisters, Vaneda Stonack, of Strongsville, Ohio, and Patricia Zamaria, of Findlay, Ohio, and a brother, John G. Alaksa (Nellie), of San Diego, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Arthur Andritz. In light of the concerns over the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held for both Hannah and her late husband, Dennis, at a later date.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2020.
