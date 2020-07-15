Harold A. Macurdy, 63, of Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020, peacefully, at his residence. Harold was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Charmaine D. (Eichenlaub) and Donald A. Macurdy. Harold was a 1975 graduate of Freeport High School. He was a member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. He was a laborer at Holbein Inc. in Sarver. He also worked in maintenance at Buffalo, River Forest and Buffalo Valley golf courses. Harold enjoyed going to camp to hunt and fish, taxidermy, and attending class reunions. Harold is survived by his stepson, Corey and Amy Westerman, of Atlanta, Ga.; three brothers, Mark and Amy Macurdy, of Raleigh, N.C., Scott and Joyce Macurdy, of Butler, and Neal and Elaine Macurdy, of Buffalo Township; and three sisters, Dawn Marie and George Billman, of Palo Alto, Calif., Laurie Kolish, of Winfield Township, and Beth Macurdy, of Buffalo Township. He is also survived by four grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, William E. Kolish. A private family visitation was held. A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with the Rev. Father Gilbert Gente officiating. All attendees must wear a mask in the church and observe all social distancing guidelines per the state of Pennsylavnia. Burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice
