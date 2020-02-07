|
|
Harold E. "Spike" Jones, 86, of Yukon, died Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. He was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Elrama, son of the late Samuel and Alice (Blackburn) Jones. Spike was employed as a deck hand and retired from Ingram Barge Company, where he was once featured in a Duquesne Beer commercial. Surviving are his wife, Cindy (Cehlarik) Jones; children, Rhonda Miller and husband, Kevin, Joanna Cerini and husband, Jim, Beth Parker and husband, Jason, and Enoch Jones; grandchildren, Justin Miller and wife, Aubrey, Tara Huffman and husband, Eric, Kimberley Dushack and husband, Shane, Josh Albaugh, Brett Albaugh, Amelia Jones, Eric Goulding, Ethan Jones and Elijah Jones; a sister, Eileen Behun; and a stepdaughter, Christina Cehlarik. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Alberta Bowers, Grace Fedora and Margaret Lane. There will be no visitation. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in New Stanton Assembly of God, 117 Assembly of God Lane, New Stanton. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, West Newton. Condolences may be left at www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.