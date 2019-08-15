|
|
Harold K. Helwig, 87, of Peru, Ill., died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at St Joseph Medical Center Joliet. Harold was born July 14, 1932, in Oakmont, to William and Mabel (Singhose) Helwig. He married Dorothy Ifft April 17,1954, in Franklin, Pa. He graduated from Oakmont High School and attended Penn State University and the University of Pittsburgh. Harold worked as a construction supervisor and project manager for many years with Bechtel Corporation. Harold's work took him and his family throughout America at places such as Cape Canaveral, in Florida, during the Titan and Saturn missile launches, and the Kennecott Copper Mine, in Bingham Canyon, Utah, which was the world's largest open pit copper mine. He also was one of the original seven employees sent to Three Mile Island shortly after the accident to assist with recovery. He worked on eight different nuclear, gas and fossil plants around America. He was a mechanical piping/pump troubleshooter for Bechtel. Harold was the president of two general contracting companies in New England: RAM Structures and Eastern Building Systems. Harold proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a radioman on the USS Carpellotti destroyer. Harold was an avid historian on battles and wars. He was also known for sharing his life stories, experiences and travels. Harold enjoyed woodworking, antiquing, skiing, bowling and was an avid trumpet player. Harold attended Lighthouse Baptist Church, in LaSalle. After retirement, he became an antique dealer. Harold was known as "Grampy" to his family and friends. He loved dining out at local restaurants, especially Seneca's Oak Ridge and "Berverchi's" aka. Verucchi's. Harold is survived by his daughter, Susan (Norman) Reno, of Phoenix, Ariz., and his son, Michael (Eileen) Helwig, of Peru; two grandchildren, Sarah (Tyrell) Dawson, of Pueblo, Colo., and Cody (Katie) Helwig, of Jackson, Wyo. Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, in 2017, and one brother in infancy.
Services will be at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Lighthouse Baptist Church, La Salle. Pastor Aaron Butts will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Slippery Rock Cemetery, in Slippery Rock. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Lighthouse Baptist Church. PTAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Michael Helwig, Cody Helwig, Norman Reno and Tyrell Dawson.
Memorials may be directed to the of Chicago or the (). Online condolences and remembrances may be share at www.PtakFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019