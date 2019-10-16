|
Harold W. Walker, 81, of Vandergrift, Parks Township, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 23, 1937, in Vandergrift, to the late Roy and Marion (Wigile) Walker. Harold was a truck driver most of his life but he also was a shop foreman for Crytzer Equipment and worked for the Rayburn Township road crew. He was a member of the Crooked Creek Presbyterian Cemetery. He enjoyed showing his antique tractors and he loved showing and driving his horses. He took great pride in teaching Josie how to ride and show her horse and he could not have been more proud when she won the overall youth championship. He also enjoyed going to Creekside for kielbasa and spaghetti and going to the Dayton Fair. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his companion of 24 years, L. Linda Eckman, of Vandergrift; son, Jeffrey (Samantha) Walker Sr., of Leechburg; grandsons, Jeffrey Walker Jr., of Vandergrift, and Jack Walker, of Clarion; granddaughter, Nicole (Rick) Lias, of Dayton; stepsons, Michael (Cherry) Crissman, of Garretts Run, Joe (Patti) Tarr, of Leechburg, Richard (Suzan) Tarr, of Worthington, Jim (Stephanie) Eckman, of Ford City, Mike (Melissa) Eckman, of Kittanning, and Tim (Jen) Eckman, of Ford City; stepdaughters, Bev (Randy) Zimmerman, of Kittanning, and Cindy (Bucky) Mohney, of Kittanning; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey III, Bradley, Cooper, Allison, Bethany, Emily, Rick and Lily; step-grandchildren, John, Joey, Jess, Kate, Sara, Rick, Jammie, Terry, Jimmy, Timmy, Mike, Melinda, Chy, Shannon, Lou, Josie and Maddie; step-great-grandchildren, Eddie, Belle, Tristan, Ashton, Zoe, Amelia, Jolean, Xander, Landon, Gunner, Mikel, Leland, Warren, Keria, Braelynn, Gracie, Athena, Nick, Marissa, Seth and Damon; and brother, Arthur (Helen "Boots") Walker, of Vandergrift. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Walker; sister, Helen Artman; brother-in-law, Brice Artman; and step-grandson, Josh Mohney.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in SNYDER-CRISSMAN FUNERAL HOME, 200 S. McKean St., Kittanning, PA 16201. Additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 , in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Crooked Creek Presbyterian Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019