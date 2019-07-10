Harriet Szypulski, 94, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday July 9, 2019, in her daughter's home. She was born in New Kensington on Oct. 12, 1924, was a daughter of the late Frank and Eva Wroblewski Malinski and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Szypulski was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed baking, crafts and Cape Cod vacations with her daughters. Holidays with her family were always very special to her. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Francis J. Szypulski; children, Barbara (Fred) Eames, of Albany, NY., Kathleen (David) Galloway, of Allegheny Township, David (Ann) Szypulski, of Lower Burrell, Gregory Szypulski, of Pine Township, Sharon McConnell, of Lower Burrell, and Francis (Cheryl) Szypulski Jr., of Lower Burrell; 16 grandchildren, Jennifer (Alex) Lees, Debbie (Jeremy Manaus) Eames, Patty (Chris Abbott) Eames, Kevin (Stephanie) Eames, Amy (Mike) Barr, Colleen (John) Smith, David Szypulski, Jessie (Robbie) Brewer, Michael Szypulski, Kristen Szypulski, Jamie (Kris) Scheetz, Ryan (Vanessa) McConnell, Richelle Szypulski, Valerie Szypulski, Mark Lanzino and Gino (Lauren) Lanzino; 22 great-grandchildren with two more on the way; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Alexander Zawrotny, and brother, Joseph Malinski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 12:30 p.m. Friday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 1 p.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

www.RusiewiczFH.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 10, 2019