Harriett L. Cathers, 80, of New Kensington, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 15, 1938, to the late Harry and Alice Reefer Hammond and had been a resident of New Kensington for the past three years after moving from Upper Burrell. Mrs. Cathers worked at UniFirst and enjoyed camping, bingo, boating, gardening and sewing. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard A. Cathers; four children, Susan (Charles) Rapp, of Warren, Pa., Joyce (James) Gardone, of Apollo, Beverly (Joseph) Solomon, of New Kensington, and Jamie (fiancee Carrieann Hackman) Cathers, of Saxonburg; grandchildren, Jena (Brian) Pruitt, James Gardone, Justin (fiancee LeAnna Hans) McAninch and Morgan Rapp; and great-granddaughter, Nellie Parker Pruitt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patricia Wilhelm, and James Hammond.

Friends will be received from 6 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Burial will be private.

