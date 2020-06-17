Harry A. McCready, 78, of Spring, Texas, formerly of New Kensington, died Monday, June 15, 2020, in his home in Spring, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife, son and other family. Harry was born Nov. 5, 1941, in New Kensington, son of the late Samuel A. and Elizabeth Meredith McCready. Mr. McCready was a graduate of New-Ken High School, class of 1959. After graduation, Harry enlisted in the Army, where he did a tour in Japan. After being discharged from the Army, Harry lived in New Jersey, where he worked for Marcel Paper Company. He returned to New Kensington where he was employed by Altmeyers and Allegheny Ludlum. While back in New Kensington, Harry met and married the love of his life, Eileen Thompson, June 4, 1966. They welcomed their son, Scott, April 29, 1968. In January 1969, Harry went to work for United Airlines. After traveling to Flint, Mich., Euclid, Ohio, and Livermore, Calif., he settled in Spring, Texas, where he retired from United Airlines in 2002. Harry was a member of Spring Baptist Church, where he especially enjoyed his Bible Study Class and the fellowship he found with other Believers. Harry enjoyed playing golf and marshaling at the golf course once he retired. He enjoyed spending time with family and especially his three grandsons, Zach, Jacob and Sean. He enjoyed watching the Steelers games with friends and family at Steel City in Spring, Texas. He would meet once a month for lunch with other United Airline Retirees. Harry traveled back to Pennsylvania often to visit family and old friends over the years. Every Labor Day he looked forward to coming back to New Ken for an annual family pig roast with lots of friends and family. He always enjoyed coming home. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel and Elizabeth McCready. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Eileen Thompson McCready, his son, Scott A. McCready, of Spring, Texas, three grandsons, Zachary McCready, of Kansas, Jacob McCready, of Tomball, Texas, and Sean McCready, of Spring, Texas, his sister, Jane (Ernie) Romito, of New Kensington, along with numerous other family members. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, with additional visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that charitable donations be made to the Alzheimer and Dementia Foundation in memory of Harry.



