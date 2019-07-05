Home

Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Harry C. Frick


1933 - 2019
Harry C. Frick Obituary
Harry C. Frick, 86, of Washington Township, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at AHN-Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born June 2, 1933, in Mateer, Pa., he was the son of the late Sherman and Sarah (Houser) Frick. Harry was a longtime member of Pine Run Community Church, Washington Township. He was a member of the NRA, Vandergrift Sportsman Association, The Chieftan Archery Club, United Bow Hunters of Pennsylvania and Trout Unlimited. Harry was an avid reader and was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Frick. Harry is survived by his beloved wife, Loretta (Hildebrand) Frick, of Washington Township; son, Jeffrey (Deborah) Frick, of Washington Township; grandson, Jeremy Frick, of Avonmore; granddaughter, Darla (James) Held, of Vandergrift; great-grandchildren, Austin, Tyler and Jimmy; and several extended family and friends.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, in the funeral home with Pastor Joshua Strunk officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 5 to July 6, 2019
