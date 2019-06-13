Harry E. "Skip" Hepler, 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born Sept. 2, 1930, in New Kensington and was son of the late Wesley Wayne and Belva Booth Rorabaugh Hepler. Skip was a 1948 graduate of Hershey Industrial School, now Milton Hershey School, where he lettered in all three sports, football, baseball, and basketball, all three years. A troubleshooter for Bell Telephone Co., he began working in 1948 and retired in 1988. He was in the engineering department and finished up as a manager at several of Bell Telephone's locations. Skip was also a longtime baseball coach of the New-Ken Little League. Mr. Hepler was instrumental in the formation of First Baptist Church of Upper Burrell Township and also was an elder and deacon at First Baptist Church in New Kensington. Lately, he was attending Harvest Baptist Church. He enjoyed family, church and walking and was both a gentle man and a gentleman. Skip is survived by his beloved wife of 18 years, Marjorie B. Powell Arnold Hepler; sons, Edward L. (Eileen) Hepler, W. Todd (Claudia) Hepler and David B. (Kristin) Hepler; grandchildren, Natalie, Nathaniel, Abbe, Gretel, Hollie, Zachary, Kylie, Jeremy and Cole; great-grandchildren, Vivian, Becker, Claire, Declan, Trinity, Myles, Finn, Calvin, Henry, Easton and Brekken; stepchildren, Debra Vonne (John Buka) Claypoole and William K. (Lois) Arnold; step-grandchildren, Mindy, Casey and Jason; step-great-grandchildren, Adam, Gianna, Isaac, Audrey, Annabelle and Grayson; and half sister, Belva Katherine Morgan. In addition to his parents, his first wife, Wanda L. Bevan Hepler; brother, Wayne Hepler; and grandson, Jordan A. Hepler, preceded him in death.

Viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 15, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 17. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

