Harry Earl McCutcheon, 91, of Upper Burrell Township, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, with his girls by his side. He was born Aug. 14, 1928, in New Kensington, to the late Earnest Louis "Lou" and Vinnie Violet "Vi" (Vigrass) McCutcheon. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Joyce (Johnston), and his baby son, Harry Earl Jr. Harry is survived by his three loving daughters, Jan Elaine McCutcheon, Jodi Evon (McCutcheon) Miller and Jeri Evet McCutcheon. He was the loving grandfather of Jamon Nicholas Kukich, Danielle Nicole (Miller) Cox, Shauna Marie Miller, Matthew Paul Miller and Fiona De los Rios-McCutcheon; and great-grandfather of Joanna Elizabeth Cox and Nicole Marie Cox. Harry grew up on his grandfather's farm, which is now the current location of Alcoa on Route 780, in Upper Burrell. He enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps from April 1947 until July 1953. He proudly served in both World War II and the Korean Conflict, where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with six bronze stars, the United Nations Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and a Purple Heart. After working 40 years as a machinist at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, he retired and spent the next years traveling the U.S. Harry cared for his wife, Joanne, during the last seven years of her life. His daughters had the honor of caring for him in his final days, where he died peacefully at home. He was a hero to all who knew him. Harry was known as the Mayor of Eat n' Park and the leader of the extended McCutcheon Clan. He enjoyed pancakes, lava cake, Boston cream pie, chocolate milkshakes and Pall Mall cigarettes, despite which he remained remarkably healthy until the end. Harry was known for his love of dogs. Arrangements are private and entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.