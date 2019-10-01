|
|
Harry J. Bernardo, 68, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 6, 1950, in New Kensington, to the late Harry H. and Cecelia (Cavaliere) Bernardo. He was the husband of Linda J. (Noga) Bernardo of 46 years, of Pittsburgh. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where he attended elementary school. He was a 1969 graduate of Burrell High School and entered the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. In his early career, he spent many years in the hotel industry as a controller. For the past 15 years, he was chief financial officer for the Gateway Clipper, Pittsburgh. Harry enjoyed, cooking, gardening, family vacations at the beach and working on home improvement projects. What he enjoyed most was the time he spent with his children and grandchildren. For the past five years, Harry courageously battled through many health-related obstacles to continue to enjoy life and spend time with the people he loved most. Survivors include his wife, Linda J. (Noga) Bernardo, of 46 years, of Pittsburgh; three daughters, Danyell (Jeremiah) Wann, of Mercer, Julie (Duane Brown) Bernardo, of Vandergrift, and Loran (Tim) McGrogan, of Texas; four grandchildren, Holden, Lennon, Julien and Angelo; a brother, Louie (Nicole) Bernardo, of Upper Burrell; two sisters, Mary Lou (Jim) Richards, of Lower Burrell, and Jackie Bernardo, of Lower Burrell; and is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Viewing will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning in the funeral home until time of funeral liturgy outside of Mass at 12:30 p.m. Burial will be private.
To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019