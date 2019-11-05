|
|
Harry Shkuratoff Jr., 67, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the Wexford Healthcare Center, Wexford. He was born July 18, 1952, in Natrona Heights, to the late Harry and Hedwig (Hauck) Shkuratoff Sr. Harry grew up in Springdale, graduating from Springdale High School in 1969. He worked for the US Post Office as a letter carrier for more than 15 years, working at the Springdale, Natrona Heights and New Kensington Post Offices. He was of Catholic faith. Harry enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Survivors include his son, Harry Shkuratoff III and his fiance, Erika Mullaney, of Moon Township; sisters, Mary (Rodger) Huffman, of New Kensington, and Linda Shkuratoff, of Frazer Township; and his nieces, Gwen Huffman, of Pittsburgh, and Lauren Huffman, of New Kensington. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara L. Shkuratoff and Cathy Shkuratoff.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. He will be laid to rest near his parents in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019