Harry Thomas Buterbaugh, 83, of Plum Borough, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, peacefully, with his family by his side. Born Sept. 23, 1936, in Bridgeton, N.J., he was the son of the late Harold Buterbaugh and Mary (Csaszar) (Logan). He was the beloved husband of 53 years to Eva (Churchel) Buterbaugh; loving father of Janie (David) Beacom, of Murrysville, and Susan (Frank) Pernice, of Plum; grandfather of Michael, Lauren and Olivia Pernice and Emma Beacom; and brother of the late Fred, Audrey and Rose. He is also survived by many special nieces and nephews. Harry retired from industrial roofing in 2001, and started working part-time at 380 Auction. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with friends and family. Harry served in the Navy during the Korean War from 1953-1961. He was a member of the American Legion Post 980. Relatives and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the funeral home, with his niece, the Rev. Laurie Lesoon, officiating. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery, Lawrenceville.