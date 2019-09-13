|
Harry Todd Rupert, 77, of New Kensington, formerly of Vandergrift, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Armstrong County Memorial Hospital, Kittanning. Born Dec. 17, 1941, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Todd C. and Flodie Wilson Rupert. Survivors include three sons, Terrance L. Rupert, of New Kensington, Scott E. Rupert, of Kittanning, and Timothy A. Rupert, of Pittsburgh; along with two grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandy Klingensmith.
At the request of the family, there will be no public visitation, and services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019