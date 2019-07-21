|
|
Harry V. Wetmore, 65, of Verona, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 46 years of Mary (Buhl) Wetmore; loving father of Wendy (Rick) Henry and Matthew V. (Christina) Wetmore; grandfather of Anna and Timothy Henry, Maddox and Maci Wetmore; brother of Edward (Caryn) Wetmore and the late Joseph "Sonny" Wetmore; and brother-in-law of Joan Wetmore. Harry is also survived by nieces and nephews, and he enjoyed trains and movies.
Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Comprehensive Lung Center, Falk Medical Building, 3601 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from July 21 to July 22, 2019