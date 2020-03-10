|
Harry W. Zourelias, 60, of Fawn Township, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was born Aug. 31, 1959, in New Kensington to Wanda L. (Palmer) Zourelias, of Fawn Township, and John H. Zourelias, who passed away in 2009. Harry lived his entire life in Fawn Township and was the Owner Operator of J&W Variety Store in Aspinwall for more than 40 years before retiring. He was a member of Holy Dormition Greek Orthodox Church, Oakmont. Harry graduated from Highlands High School in 1977. He enjoyed dirt bike racing, riding his Harley-Davidson and enjoyed his work immensely. He also enjoyed music, especially from the 1970s, and he was known for hosting fun sleepovers for his daughters and their friends with scary movies and candy. Besides his mother, survivors include his daughters, Carrie Lynn Zourelias, of Natrona Heights, Kellie Marie (Bill) Volk, of Brackenridge, and Katie Jo (Jarred) Taylor, of Fawn Township; seven grandchildren Kylie, Chloe, Presley, Lyric, Bill, Marley and Cobain; and siblings, John (Diana) Zourelias Jr., of Fawn Township, and Renee (Robert) Kilian, of Hilton Head, S.C. Besides his father, he was preceded by his faithful companion, Hanna. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where trisagion services will be held at 3 p.m. An additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. Thursday until the time of service at 11 a.m. at Holy Dormition Greek Orthodox Church, Oakmont, with Father P. Rameas, officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Burial will be in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township. Visit dusterfh.com.