|
|
Hazel E. (Tickle) Greece, 104 years young, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born Feb. 2, 1915, in Greensburg, she was a daughter of the late Frederick Joseph Tickle and Mary Edna (Blose) Tickle. Hazel was a graduate of Bell Township High School and worked at The Kiski School in Saltsburg as a cook and in set up and clean up. She was also employed as an assembler at Union Switch and Repair. Hazel was a member of Union Presbyterian Church and loved going to church and taking care of her yard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Greece Jr., who passed away Dec. 27, 1992; brothers, Lyman and Robert Tickle; and sisters, Mary Reimer, Margaret Bell, Jean Urban, Thelma Hyslop and Blanche Remaley. Hazel is survived by her sons, Robert "Bob" (Marilyn) Greece, of Washington Township, Richard (Sharon) Greece, of Washington Township, and Adam (Nancy) Greece III, of Natrona Heights; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Frederick Tickle, of Kittanning, Jack (Beverly) Tickle, of Saltsburg, and Nancy Black, of Ebensburg; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo, at the convenience of the family.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020