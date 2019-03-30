Hazel L. Edwards, 97, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her family, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Harrison Township. She was born Oct. 2, 1921, in East Point, Ga., daughter of the late Willie and Lillie Ballard Parks. She had lived in this area since 1981. Hazel was a homemaker. She loved being surrounded by her family, she was well known for her pound cakes and her chicken n' dumplings. She passed her recipes on to her family. She was very active in Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and was usher emeritus for 52 years. She was a member of the Eastern Star of Kenton Temple 631. Hazel loved to read and do various puzzles. She is survived by son, Rudolph Edwards (Harriet), of Buffalo Township; daughter, Yvonne Wilson, of Tarentum; 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and a godson, Kim Greene. She was preceded in death by parents, Willie and Lillie (Ballard) Parks; husband, Murray W. Edwards, who died May 24, 1996; two daughters, Carol "Polly" Dunlap and Sandra K. Gibson; sister, Helen Ruth Simmons; and great-grandson, Joshua Gibson.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 1, at Krynicki Funeral Home Inc., with the Rev. Linda Moore officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township.

Online condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary