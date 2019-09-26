|
Hazel Marie (Slonaker) Artman, 91, died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living Facility in West Leechburg. Born May 17, 1928, in Markle, Allegheny Township, she resided on White Cloud Road for 89 years until moving to Pleasant Ridge in 2017. Hazel graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1946 and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where she studied music. In 1973, she received her RN diploma from Citizens General Hospital Nursing School in New Kensington. She worked for Citizens Hospital for 15 years as a floor nurse and later worked with the IV team until her retirement in 1988. Mrs. Artman was a lifelong member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church in Markle, where she served on many committees. Over the years, she served as church organist and pianist and choir member. Hazel enjoyed singing with the church choir and singing for family and friend's weddings. She was an avid walker and enjoyed swimming. In the fall, she loved watching Penn State football. Hazel and her husband, Ed, who she married Oct. 4, 1950, enjoyed their retirement years spending the winter months residing in Lady Lake, Fla. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Edward E. Artman; a daughter, Nancy (James) Wingenroth, of Vandergrift; a son, Bruce (Tammy) Artman, of Eldersburg, Md.; four grandchildren, Lottie Morrison, Eddie (Jill) Morrison, Christine (Michael) Artman Bender and Chad Artman; and two great-grandchildren, Lexie Morrison and Coby Morrison. She was preceded in death by her mother, Charlotte (Lottie) I. Swank Slonaker, in 1961; her father, Merle Lewis Slonaker, in 1993; and her half-brother, J. Nelson Stoops, in 1980.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Pine Run Presbyterian Church. Visitation time with the family will begin at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Greenwood Memorial Park.
The family suggests memorial contributions be sent to Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 517 Markle Road, Apollo, PA 15613.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 26, 2019