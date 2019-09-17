|
|
Hazel Marie Vulgris, 93, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Marshall and Martha Dillon Lucas. Hazel was a resident of New Kensington since 1975. Hazel's survivors include two sons, William Merle (Mary Ellen) Vulgris, of Leechburg, and John E. (Cindy) Vulgris, of Lower Burrell; three daughters, Hazel Frances (Robert) Kepple, of Vandergrift, Wilma Ann (Harry) Crumley, of Allandale, Ill., and Melissa Jane Radeshak, of Lower Burrell; and numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William M. Vulgris; brothers, Basil, Glenn, Hansel, and Lloyd Vulgris; and two sisters, Esta Whitney and Anna Belle Bias.
All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Carmen Butler officiated. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Park, Verona.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019