Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Vulgris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel M. Vulgris


1926 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hazel M. Vulgris Obituary
Hazel Marie Vulgris, 93, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was born Sept. 3, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Marshall and Martha Dillon Lucas. Hazel was a resident of New Kensington since 1975. Hazel's survivors include two sons, William Merle (Mary Ellen) Vulgris, of Leechburg, and John E. (Cindy) Vulgris, of Lower Burrell; three daughters, Hazel Frances (Robert) Kepple, of Vandergrift, Wilma Ann (Harry) Crumley, of Allandale, Ill., and Melissa Jane Radeshak, of Lower Burrell; and numerous grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, William M. Vulgris; brothers, Basil, Glenn, Hansel, and Lloyd Vulgris; and two sisters, Esta Whitney and Anna Belle Bias.
All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Carmen Butler officiated. Interment will be in Riverview Memorial Park, Verona.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now