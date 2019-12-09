|
|
Hazel R. Seman, 92, of Cheswick, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Concordia of Cabot. She was born Dec. 4, 1927, in New Kensington to the late James W. and Mildred L. Woodworth Borland and was a resident of Cheswick since 1954. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Springdale. Hazel enjoyed flowers, bird watching, bowling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Robert A. (Linda) Seman, of Fawn Township, and three daughters, Nancy J. (Daniel) Martz, of Martinsburg, W.Va., Judith A. Errico, of Tarentum, and Diane L. (Glenn) Cashdollar, of Saxonburg; seven grandchildren, Robert (Lisa), Lori, Dominic (Libbie), Vincent (Sheri), Julie, Jamie (Mike) and Erin; eight great-grandchildren, Michael, Aiden, Carina, Danny, Dade, Nicholas, Andrew and Anthony; brother, Arthur Borland, of Saxonburg; sister, JoAnn Weiss, of Russellton; sister-in-law, Joyce Borland, of Fawn Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward H. Seman; sister, Eleanor Vaughn; and brothers, Harold and W. James Borland.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, with the Rev David Allen officiating. Burial will follow next to her husband in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1069 Butler Road, Springdale, PA 15144; Community Library of Allegheny Valley, 1522 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065; or Saxonburg VFC EMS, 210 Horne Ave., Saxonburg, PA 16056. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 9, 2019