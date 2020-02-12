|
Helen A. (Badzilowski) Berasi, 89, of Saxonburg, formerly of Creighton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born in Natrona on Oct. 12, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Casimira (Maciel) Badzilowski. Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling and music. She was preceded in death by her husband, Santo D. Berasi; her grandson, Justin McCall; her sister, Wanda Guenther; and her brothers, Frank and Ziggy Badzilowski. She is survived by her children, Santo (Marion) Berasi, of Shadyside, Rosalyn (Chuck) McCall, of Saxonburg, and Shirl (Joseph) Murray, of Brackenridge; her grandchildren, Lindy and Darren Murray, and great-granddaughter, Ariana McCall; and her sister, Blanche (Walter) Kovac, of Natrona Heights. Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Mass offerings in her memory.