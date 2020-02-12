Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
724-224-8662
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paul R. Ajak Funeral Home
921 Freeport Rd
Creighton, PA 15030
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Berasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen A. Berasi


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen A. Berasi Obituary
Helen A. (Badzilowski) Berasi, 89, of Saxonburg, formerly of Creighton, passed away Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. She was born in Natrona on Oct. 12, 1930, and was a daughter of the late Stanislaw and Casimira (Maciel) Badzilowski. Helen was a homemaker and enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling and music. She was preceded in death by her husband, Santo D. Berasi; her grandson, Justin McCall; her sister, Wanda Guenther; and her brothers, Frank and Ziggy Badzilowski. She is survived by her children, Santo (Marion) Berasi, of Shadyside, Rosalyn (Chuck) McCall, of Saxonburg, and Shirl (Joseph) Murray, of Brackenridge; her grandchildren, Lindy and Darren Murray, and great-granddaughter, Ariana McCall; and her sister, Blanche (Walter) Kovac, of Natrona Heights. Family and friends will be received from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 921 Freeport Road, Creighton. Service and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Mass offerings in her memory.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -