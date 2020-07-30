Helen Ann Garner, 73, of New Kensington, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 6, 1946, in New Kensington, to the late Chester and Evelyn (Myers) Bopp. Helen was also predeceased by her stepfather, Jack M. Morgan. She was the beloved wife of the late David B Garner. Helen is survived by her dear children, Donna (Miguel) Campos-Barahona, Howard L. Keener Jr., Nicole Y. Garner, Joshua D. Garner, Amanda L. (David) Taylor, and the late Joseph Jeremiah Garner; Adored grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and loving sister of Chuck Morgan, James Bopp, Linda Pulkownik, Jay Morgan, Jack Morgan, Paul Morgan and the late Ellen McCune. Helen was an avid bingo player, playing multiple times a week and occasionally multiple times a day in different locations. She loved to garden, garage sale and help others, but most of all, it was about spending time with her family. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel, followed by interment in Deer Creek cemetery. Due to the current social restrictions from Covid-19 and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
