Helen Ann Penco, 87, of Rural Ridge, Indiana Township, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Amber Woods, Harmar Township. She was born Jan. 12, 1932, in Rural Ridge, to the late John and Justina (Lokemec) Berezny Sr., and had lived in Rural Ridge all her life. Helen was a 1949 graduate of West Deer High School, manager for the Sun Drug Co. for 40 years, and enjoyed dancing. She was a life member of the Rural Ridge Volunteer Fire Company and a devoted member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, Arnold. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, G. Dwayne, James, and Michael Berezny, Lance, Tina, and Todd Kuhn, and Cathy Porter; stepchildren, Mark (Sandy), Greg (Donna), Michael (Lynne) and Vince Penco, Julie (Michael) Barnes, Lisa (Jim) Plants and Paula (Paul) Green; 15 stepgrandchildren; and eight stepgreat-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward G. Penco Sr.; siblings, John Jr., George and Irene Berezny, and Elizabeth Kuhn; nephew, John Berezny III; niece, Karen Berezny; and stepson, Edward G. Penco Jr.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1601 Kenneth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, with the Rev. Yaroslav Koval. Everyone please meet at church. Helen wil be laid to rest next to her parents at Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
Family suggests memorials to Rural Ridge VFC, P.O. Box 58, Rural Ridge, PA 15075. For online condolences, please visit, westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019