Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Acre
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Acre

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Acre Obituary
Helen Michnuk Acre, 98, of Glenshaw, formerly of McKenney, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, John Lester Acre; and a daughter, Holly Deborah Acre. Helen is survived by a daughter, Marlene A. Mikan, of Glenshaw; two granddaughters, Susan Egan and Lori Mikan; two great-grandchildren, Nicole and Brandon; and special friends, Richard and Teresa Wilson, of McKenney, Va.
Entombment services in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, Va., will be private. Arrangements are by JOSEPH McCMILLIAN FUNERAL HOME, Blackstone, Va.
www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.