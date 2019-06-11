|
Helen Michnuk Acre, 98, of Glenshaw, formerly of McKenney, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, John Lester Acre; and a daughter, Holly Deborah Acre. Helen is survived by a daughter, Marlene A. Mikan, of Glenshaw; two granddaughters, Susan Egan and Lori Mikan; two great-grandchildren, Nicole and Brandon; and special friends, Richard and Teresa Wilson, of McKenney, Va.
Entombment services in Southlawn Memorial Park, Petersburg, Va., will be private. Arrangements are by JOSEPH McCMILLIAN FUNERAL HOME, Blackstone, Va.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 11, 2019