Helen Ayers, 96, of New Kensington, went home to be with the Lord in the presence of her loving family on the afternoon of Sunday, June 9, 2019. She was born Nov. 5, 1922, in Snow Hill, Ala., to the late Samuel and Rose Marshall Calhoun. Helen was a lifetime member at First Church of God in Arnold and was very active, serving in various ministries in the congregation and community. She began as a youth leader and later became president of missionaries and the trustee board. Helen had an unwavering faith in God and would still quote scriptures at age 96. She believed in the power of prayer and encouraged everyone to pray and seek the hands of God. She was a devoted mom who loved her children and grandchildren. She was also a remarkable baker, producing her famous donuts, cinnamon rolls, cookies and applesauce cake for family and friends. Helen is survived by her daughter with whom she lived, the Rev. Deborah Ann Ayers, of New Kensington; son, Phillip A. Ayers, of Harrisburg; grandson, Leslie H. (Laura) McDonald Jr., of New Kensington; best friend, Agnes Gaston; and a host of nieces, nephews and family friends. In addition to her parents, her daughter, Paulette McDonald; grandson, Joseph P. McDonald; brothers, Samuel Jr. and James Marshall; sisters, Mary "May" Allen and Laura Wilder; and devoted foster sister, Rose Veal, preceded her in death.

Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 15, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Bishop Leon D. Pamphile will officiate. Burial will be private at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 13, 2019