Helen C. Coleman, 84, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her family. She was born Dec. 8, 1935, in Donora, to the late Benjamin and Mary (Henson) Couser. Helen was a third grade elementary school teacher for the Highlands School District for 32 years, where she saw many of her third graders grow into adults; this was her reward. She was a member of Central Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, and also taught Sunday school for both adult and children's classes. She was also a member for several years at Pittsburgh's First Presbyterian Church, where she also served as a ruling elder. Helen graduated from Donora High School in 1953, Point Park College and earned her master's in elementary education from Duquesne University. She loved teaching and took great pride in her work. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, camping and spending time with family and friends. She loved serving her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, as she faithfully and humbly served others in His name. In her earlier years and to this day with her faith, she followed her next great love, Ligonier Camp and Conference Center. This was Helen; she taught and practiced what she believed. Survivors include her sister, Rachel E. (Andrew J.) Lelik Jr., of Allegheny Township, and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. Harry C. Coleman Jr.; twin brother, Hugh Couser; and sisters, Janice Hill and Donna Mae Couser. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be held at noon Monday in Central Presbyterian Church, Tarentum. Everyone please meet at church. Private burial will be in Monongahela Cemetery, Monongahela. Family suggests contributions to Central Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, or Ligonier Camp and Conference Center. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.