Helen (Malecki) Chabal, 92, of Culmerville, West Deer Township, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Barnabas Nursing Home, Richland. She was born Sept. 6, 1927, in Barking, near New Kensington, to the late Edward and Anna (Flat) Malecki Sr. Helen grew up in Barking and graduated from Arnold High School in 1946. She worked as a sewing machine operator for Duquesne Manufacturing Co., and then worked as a teacher's aide for the Deer Lakes School District at the Bairdford Elementary School in the second grade. She was a member of the Woman's Garment Union, in New Kensington. Helen enjoyed gardening, sewing and crafts, though especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons, George (Susan) Chabal Jr., of New Castle, and David (Susan) Chabal, of West Deer; her granddaughter, Sarah Chabal; step-grandchildren, Jennifer (Larry) Soles, Steven Hughes, Kimberly (Rob) Branscome and Daniel (Emily) Hughes; step-great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Madeline and Amelia; and her sister, Isabell Wayner, of Hoover, Ala. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Chabal Sr., April 18, 2019; her seven brothers, Chester, Edward, Stanley, Alex, Stephen, John and Michael Malecki; and her three sisters, Rose and Violet Malecki and Frances Pekala. With the present health crisis, all services and burial were private. A funeral Mass will be held at a later time. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.