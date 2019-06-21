|
Helen Colangeli, 86, of Fawn Township, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Dec. 6, 1932, in West Winfield, to the late George and Mary (Kolen) Andrevich. Helen enjoyed spending time with her family and was a member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, Tarentum. Helen is survived by her husband of 65 years, Raymond Colangeli; children, Gloria (Dr. William) Celko, Diane (Dan) Galie, Alan Colangeli and Joe Colangeli; grandchildren, Will (Amy) and Joe (Sara) Celko, Jason and Danielle Galie and Joseph Colangeli; great-grandchildren, Will, Zoey, Brady, Natalie, Wil, Jocelyn, Jordan, Joey, Natalia, Darius and Anderson; brother, Ed (Judy) Andrevich; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Gary Colangeli, in 2009; and brother, Bill Andrevich, in 2005.
Upon Helen's request, a private committal service was held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Funeral services were arranged by ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allegheny Valley Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 21, 2019