Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Helen Contento


1926 - 10
Helen Contento Obituary
Helen Contento, 93, of Rural Ridge, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, in Harmar Village, Cheswick. Born Oct. 1, 1926, in Springdale, she was a daughter of the late Stefan and Vilma (Martinka) Vidra. She was the beloved wife of the late Mario Alfonzo Contento; loving mother of Steven (Candi) Contento, of Windsor, N.Y., Vincent (Carianne) Contento, of Fox Chapel, and Kathleen Johns, of Houston, Texas; grandmother of Leslie (Paul) Santarelli, Michael Johns, Katie Johns, Jessica Contento, Christopher (Christina) Contento, Nicholas Contento and Kaylin Contento; and great-grandmother of Maxon, Aria and Milo. Helen was preceded in death by six brothers and six sisters. She loved to cook, bake and share all of the food she prepared with her family. She enjoyed being with her family.
Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
