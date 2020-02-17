|
Helen (Denny) Cypher, 107, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, under the care of Concordia Hospice in Cabot. Helen was born Sept. 5, 1912, on the family farm in Winfield Township to Flavius Denny and Salina (Clowes) Denny. Helen graduated from Slippery Rock Normal School with a teaching certificate in 1932. She taught in a one-room school in Rattigan, West Winfield, and Winfield Elementary, spanning 41 years. She retired from South Butler School District on July 1, 1975. She was married to Philip Eugene Cypher, of Marwood, on June 6, 1938, at St. Joseph Church in Cabot.Her husband was drafted into the Army in September 1943 and was badly injured during the Northern Apennine Campaign near Bologna, Italy. Helen traveled to Georgia by train several times with her infant son to visit Phil during his rehabilitation. Helen was always busy working with her church, St. Joseph in Cabot, and the American Legion Auxiliary of Saxonburg. She loved baking, especially her cinnamon sweet rolls, for which she acquired a large following. She was the church organist for many years and involved in the Christian Mothers. Helen was called on frequently to contribute historical information for the Winfield Township area. Though she had not done it for many years, she loved fishing, especially while vacationing in Canada. Helen was preceded in death by her husband; siblings, Willis, John, Elizabeth and Ruth; and her grandson, Philip Todd Cypher, an Iraqi War veteran. Helen is survived by her two children, Philip Dennis (Barbara) Cypher, and Sandra (Joseph) Grau; five grandchildren, Joseph and Philip Grau, of Midlothian Va., Terry (Doug) Rihl, of Springfield Va., Annette (Eric) Kowalski, of Castle Shannon, and Sarah (Erin Lopez) Cypher, of Cotati, Calif.; eight great-grandchildren, Megan Grau, Cory (Lauren) Kowalski, Stephanie (Ken) Staley, Patrick (Maddie) Rihl, Perry (Melissa) Rihl, Grace Rihl, Jared and Philip Edward Cypher; and three great-great-grandchildren, Lily and Luke Rihl, and Hudson Staley. Viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot, with Father Ward Stakem, OFM Cap., officiating. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Herman, Pa. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.