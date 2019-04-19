Helen D. Koscianski, 91, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in her home. She was born July 21, 1927, in Coral, Pa., to the late Joseph and Anna Bondra, and has been a resident of Lower Burrell for the past 62 years. Mrs. Koscianski was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked as a seamstress for Kyler's, in New Kensington. She enjoyed sewing at home, gardening, canning, needlework and traveling across the country. She visited 40 states. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Thomas Stanley Koscianski; four sons, Larry (Linda) Koscianski, of Greenville, N.C., Gregory Koscianski, of Washington Township, Robert (Darcy) Koscianski, of Upper Burrell, and David (Merry) Koscianski, of Lower Burrell; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Torok, of New Kensington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Joseph, Johnny, Steve, George and Mary Bondra and Pauline Smirk.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

