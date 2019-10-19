|
|
Helen D. Nesbitt, 83, of Natrona, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Orchard Manor of Saxony Health Center, Saxonburg, PA 16055, after a lengthy illness. She was born May 15, 1936, in Cumberland, Greene County. She lived in this area for 20 years. She was a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late John Clark and Phoebe Burns. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nesbitt, July 1, 2014. She was a member of Center United Methodist Church, Fawn Township. She is survived by two sons, Michael Nesbitt (Judy), of Springdale, and Norman J. Nesbitt (Diane), of Lower Burrell; daughter, Billie Jo Nesbitt, of New Kensington; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
The family requests that there be no public visitation and all service be private. Arrangements are under the direction of KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019