Helen D. Steele


1931 - 2019
Helen D. Steele Obituary
Helen D. Steele, 87, of Lower Burrell, formerly of Brookville, Pa., passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born Oct. 25, 1931, in Brookville and was a daughter of the late Richard and Olive (Brown) Hagerty. Helen was the beloved wife of the late Raymond L. Steele; devoted mother of Steven (Debra) Steele, Dorothy (Ron) Steele-Wojnar, Richard (Pat) Steele and Raymond (Dawn) Steele; and proud grandmother of six and great-grandmother of 10. She was the dear sister of Robert Hagerty, Richard Hagerty, Jane Mays and Hazel Cook. Helen was an avid bowler and loved to solve crossword puzzles in her spare time.
A private burial service, for family only, will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery in Sigel, Pa., where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100.
Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
