Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Bell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen E. Bell


1930 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen E. Bell Obituary
Helen E. (Miller) Bell, 88, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1930, to her parents, the late Paul and Celeste Hammon Miller. Helen was of the Presbyterian faith, was a member of The Springdale-Cheswick Eastern Star and enjoyed playing piano and listening to music. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are daughters, Denise Anderson, of New Kensington, Diane (Dave) Anderson, of Ford City, and Donna Page, of Springdale; son, John Bell, of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Dana, Lori, Lisa, April and Craig; and 11 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Bell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, with burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

logo


logo

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.