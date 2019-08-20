|
|
Helen E. (Miller) Bell, 88, of New Kensington, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. She was born Sept. 7, 1930, to her parents, the late Paul and Celeste Hammon Miller. Helen was of the Presbyterian faith, was a member of The Springdale-Cheswick Eastern Star and enjoyed playing piano and listening to music. She will truly be missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are daughters, Denise Anderson, of New Kensington, Diane (Dave) Anderson, of Ford City, and Donna Page, of Springdale; son, John Bell, of Clearfield; five grandchildren, Dana, Lori, Lisa, April and Craig; and 11 great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, Helen was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Bell.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, with burial to follow in Greenwood Memorial Park.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019