|
|
Helen Elizabeth "Betty" Brzozowski passed away Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, one day before her 85th birthday. She is now with her Savior in Heaven. She was born Sept. 27, 1934, in Jenners, Pa., to the late Paul Thomas and Anna (Cebula) Brinsko. Betty is the beloved wife of 60 years to her late husband, Richard "Bosco" Brzozowski. Together they had six children, Richard Brzozowski, Donna (Kent) Grimm, Ronald (Cyndi) Brzozowski, Deborah (Albert) Askin, Robert Brzozowski and Darla (Daniel) Middleby; and is also survived by grandchildren, Marie Grimm, Janel (Ian) McGruder, Darien Brzozowski, Richelle (Lorenzo) Delverne, Shane and Laurel Middleby; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Devin and Gabriella McGruder and Vanessa and Dillon Delverne; and many nieces and nephews. Betty worked at Bell Telephone before her marriage. She was happy to be a stay-at-home mom while she raised her six children, along with any stray children in need of motherly love and care. After her children were grown, she worked at the J.C. Penney Catalog Call Center on 910. Betty loved to travel with her husband and six children; traveling from Pennsylvania to the California coast, covering all the states in between. They also traveled from Pennsylvania to the New England states, and Pennsylvania through all the southern states to the tip of Florida. Betty visited all 50 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. She also loved to travel abroad to Europe, Italy, Poland and Jerusalem. Betty cooked the best stuffed-chicken, which became the "special meal" for celebrating birthdays. She threw the best birthday parties for her children, on a shoestring budget. The neighborhood kids loved to play in her vast backyard, whether it was catching frogs in the creek or sled riding down the hill. After a winter day of play, the kids loved to throw their wet gloves, hats and scarves against the big coal furnace that was in the Brzozowski house well into the '80s. They also enjoyed Betty's homemade Kool-Aid popsicles. Betty loved to stay busy and active until her recent stroke. She was a member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society; a member of the Christian Mothers of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, where she taught CCD; and a member of the Red Hats and Dinners Club. She was a devout Catholic, never missed church and said her rosary two times each day. She was extremely devoted to the Blessed Mary. Many at the Fawn Personal Care Home joked that they now know their "catholic" prayers consisting of, The Hail Mary and Our Father, thanks to Betty. A personal thank you to Shawn, Patty, Filicia, Erika, Kristie, Christina, Alisha, Heidi and Chelsea at Fawn Personal Care Home, for the incredible love and excellent care that you provided to our mom. A special thank you to Heritage Hospice, Leigh Ann, her CNA, Robert, her nurse, and Francine, who was never too busy for a phone call regardless if was day or night. Betty is survived by her very special sister and friend, Catherine Brinsko, and her brother, William (Connie) Brinsko. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard "Bosco," her parents, Anna and Paul Brinsko, her daughter-in-law, Cyndie, son-in-law, Kent, and brothers, Daniel and Frederick Brinsko.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, 724-335-0100. Christian Mothers will meet at 3 p.m. for the rosary. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Lower Burrell.
Online condolences can be left at www.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019