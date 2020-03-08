|
|
Helen E. Callen, 93, of Springdale, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Harmar Village Care Center. She was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Verona, daughter of the late Michael and Susan (Minarcik) Babincak. Mrs. Callen was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Springdale. She was active in volunteer work for Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed reading, crafts, and gardening. She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Sherl) Callen, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and Daniel Callen, of Chandler, Ariz.; and one sister, Margaret Budz. The family would like to thank her niece, Sue Timko, for all her love and support. In addition to her parents, Michael and Susan, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Callen; three sisters, Mary Hamorsky, Ann Kindervatter, and Agnes Kokal; and two brothers, John and George Babincak. Services and interment will be private for the family. Arrangements are entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., Oakmont.