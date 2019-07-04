Helen E. Reesman, 84, of Freeport, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, while in the company of her family, at Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler. Helen was born Jan. 1, 1935, in Erie. She was the daughter of the late Bertha May Ward. Helen was the widow of Charles "Bud" Reesman, who passed in 1997. Helen was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She enjoyed playing bingo, baking cookies, scrapbooking and spending time with her family. Helen also enjoyed traveling on a number of missionary trips over the years. Helen is survived by her three daughters, Helen Norris, of Butler, Susan and Chad Bargerstock, of Buffalo Township, and Marsha and Samuel Enlich, of Freeport; three sons, Kenneth and Sharon Snyder Sr., of Franklinton, N.C., Floyd Snyder and Sis Paygo, of Templeton, and Lloyd Snyder, of Rimersburg; brother, James Erb, of Ohio; and her stepsister, Martha Thompson, of Nevada. She is also survived by numerous grand, great-grand and great-great-grandchildren. Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Snyder Boroski; grandson, Kenneth Snyder Jr.; brothers, Paul and Charles Erb; and her stepfather, Sedrick Heim.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 6, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Matthew Kail, of Muddy Creek Presbyterian Church of Butler, officiating. Burial will be held in Freeport Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 107 Sunnyview Circle, Butler, PA 16001. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 4, 2019