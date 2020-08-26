Helen (Lyscas) Hoculock, 101, of Allegheny Township, passed away Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Kittanning Care Center. A daughter of the late Joseph Lyscas and Louise (Drozd) Lyscas, she was born May 23, 1920, in Lucesco, Pa. Helen was a homemaker and member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church, in Freeport. She enjoyed baking, cooking, gambling, traveling and solving word puzzles. Survivors include her sons, Fred M. Hoculock (Ruth), of Allegheny Township, and Michael A. Hoculock (Wendy), of Allegheny Township; a daughter, Wandajean Olterman (Mark Oswalt), of Warren, Mich.; a daughter-in-law, Beverley Hoculock, of Allegheny Township; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Hoculock, in 2006; two sons, Robert J. Hoculock and Richard J. Hoculock; a grandson, Richard J. Hoculock Jr.; a granddaughter, Tina Loughner; six brothers, Burton, Walter, Edward, Bill, Fred and Henry Lyscas; and a sister, Stella Lyscas. All visitation and funeral services will be privately held at the CLAWSON FUNERAL & CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Interment will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell. Condolences to the Hoculock family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com
.