Helen I. (Figler) Troyan, 89, of Tarentum, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her family by her side. She was born Feb. 8, 1930, in East Deer Township. She was a member of SS Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum. Helen was a 1947 graduate of East Deer High School. She worked as a clerk for the former G.C. Murphy store, a cashier for Burger King, Tarentum, and Paragon Plastics. She enjoyed crocheting and watching Pittsburgh sports and especially loved spending time with her family. She is survived by her children, Arthur A. Troyan, of West Deer, Susan M. Troyan, of Lawton, Okla., and her daughter-in-law, Sandra J. Troyan, of Tarentum; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and her brother, John Figler, of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her mother, Susan (Kotora) Kuchta, and her stepfather, Charles Kuchta; her husband, John Troyan; daughter, Kathleen Troyan; her son, John M. Troyan; and her sister, Anna Mae Figler.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parastas service will be conducted at 7 p.m. Parting prayers will be conducted at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, with a funeral Liturgy following in SS Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Tarentum, with the Rev. Christian Kappes, officiating, She will be privately laid to rest with her husband, daughter and son in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazier.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019