Helen Koziol, 87, of Russellton, West Deer Township, passed away at her home Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Mrs. Koziol was born Jan. 21, 1932, in Russellton and was a daughter of the late Steven Sr. and Johanna (Presiak) Karan. She had been a resident of Russellton all of her life and was a 1950 graduate of West Deer High School. Helen enjoyed cross stitching, sitting on her front porch talking with neighbors and friends, and spending time with all of her grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Judith A. (Robert) Sims, of Brackenridge, Marie K. (Ronald) Grzybek, of Lower Burrell, and Paula K. (Thomas) Figgs, of Williamsburg, Va.; grandchildren, Christa (Ludwig) Rocabado, Jamie (Keith) Bastine, Casey (Jeffrey) Seaman and Hannah, Jeffrey and Benjamin Figgs; great-granddaughter, Kaley Bastine; and sisters, Dorothy Kurtiak, of Pittsburgh, and Mildred "Mickey" Makara, of Lower Burrell. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 49 years, Paul C. Koziol; and siblings, Anna Fender, Barbara Camp, Sophie Boyle and Theodore, George, Steven and Milan Karan.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, 15076. A Christian funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland as celebrant. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Paul, in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children's Research, www.stjude.org/give/memorials-and-dedications.html. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 22, 2019