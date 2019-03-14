Helen Kulick, 94, formerly of Schenley and Vandergrift, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in Independence Court, Monroeville. Born Jan. 14, 1925, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Stella (Borek) Fedder. Helen moved to Schenley in 1951, and was a member of the Trinity Fellowship Church, in New Kensington. She enjoyed crocheting, reading (especially the Bible), working on word search puzzles, going to play bingo and eating jellybeans. Helen loved spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Joseph Kulick, who passed away May 8, 2005; son-in-law, Andrew N. Dunmire; brothers, Mike, John and Leo Fedder and Tony Krasowski; and her sisters, Leona Fedder and Stella Romanik. Helen is survived by her sons, Paul (Cindy) Kulick, of Schenley, Donald (Sandy) Kulick, of Schenley, and David Kulick, of Mt. Shasta, Calif.; daughters, Lina (Steve) Himes, of Westerville, Ohio, Theresa (Dave) Walker, of Apollo, Janet Wagner, of Broken Arrow, Okla., Kathy Orr, of Cheswick, and Diane M. Dunmire, of Washington Township; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren (and two on the way!); and many nieces and nephews.

At Helen's request, all services are private and have been entrusted to the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leechburg.

The family requests memorial contributions be made in Helen's memory to the Legacy Fund of Heritage Hospice, 2400 Leechburg Road No. 300, New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.