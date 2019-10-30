Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
View Map
Helen L. Coward


1929 - 2019
Helen L. Coward Obituary
Helen L. Coward, 90, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, peacefully, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, in Natrona Heights. Helen was born May 29, 2019, in Tarentum, a daughter of the late Anne (Stouffer) and Fred Shea. She was the widow of Howard B. "Bud" Coward, Sr. who passed in 2007. Helen was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She had worked as a nurse's aide for a number of years while her children were in college. Helen was a longtime volunteer with the Natrona Heights Meals on Wheels. She was very involved in many of her church's activities. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, cooking, baking, playing cards and spending time with her family. Helen is survived by her daughter, Nancy L. Kolbe, of Venice, Fla.; four grandsons, Jonathan (Meghan) Kolbe, of Kittanning, Lt. Col. Michael and Aidan Kolbe, serving in the Air Force, of Dayton, Ohio, and the twins, Darren Kolbe, of South Buffalo Township, and Duane and Brittany Kolbe, of Evans City. She is also survived by her six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Helen wa preceded in death by her son, Howard B. "Buddy" Coward Jr., and her brother, James Shea.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. Friday evening in the funeral home with the Rev. Greg Spencer officiating. Burial will be held in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 847 10th Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
