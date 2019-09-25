|
Helen Margaret Barkus Stevenson, 90, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Willows Senior Care in Oakmont. She was born April 15, 1929, and was raised by Joseph and Nellie Vingin. Helen spent most of her life living in Arnold and Lower Burrell. She attended Puckety Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell and was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Delmont. She was employed by Pennex and Grecco Welding Supplies. Helen will be remembered for her love of life and wonderful sense of humor. She loved gardening, playing cards and spending time with family and friends. She spent many years volunteering for Meals on Wheels (mealsonwheelssouthwestpa.com) and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the organization. In her freshman year at Arnold High School, Helen met her sweetheart, Clinton Stevenson, and they were married in 1949. Clinton passed away in October of 1970, leaving Helen to raise their five children. She is survived by sons, Clinton Stevenson (Joyce), of New Kensington, and Keith Stevenson (Lorie), of Lower Burrell; daughters, Patricia Doerr (Daniel) Milford, of Connecticut, Kathleen Wagner, of Lower Burrell, and Amy Stevenson, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; 12 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the Willows Senior Care and Heritage Hospice for their care and compassion.
Friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at RUSIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. A service will be performed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home, by the Rev. Ronald Raptosh, from Faith United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery, Lower Burrell. Family and friends are invited to attend a luncheon at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the church. Faith United Methodist Church is located at 305 Freeport St., Delmont.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019