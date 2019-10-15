Home

Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Prayer Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:30 AM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ladislaus Church
Natrona, PA
Helen M. Sugajski


1927 - 2019
Helen M. Sugajski Obituary
Helen M. (Swiklinski) Sugajski, 92, of Natrona, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Quality Life Services of Sarver. She was born March 7, 1927, in Brackenridge to the late Adam and Mary Szafranski Swiklinski. Helen worked in the laundry department at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona. Helen enjoyed flower gardening and babysitting her great-grandchildren, loved her pets, and was an avid Steelers fan. She is survived by her children, Irene (Donald) Bowser, of Fawn Township, Raymond (Denise) Sugajski, of Parks Township, John (Molly) Sugajski, of Natrona and Barbara (Gerry) Smith, of Sligo; 10 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and by her brother, Zygmund Swiklinski, of Natrona. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Sugajski on Aug. 9, 1986; grandson, David Sugajski; and by her brothers, Chester, James, Stanley and Henry Swiklinski. Helen's family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Quality Life Services for providing their love and care of Helen during her stay.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, Natrona. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Helen may be made to St. Joseph Parish, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
