Helen M. Taylor
Helen M. Taylor, 83, of Indianola, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jayne Wise and Thomas Fannie, and the late Charles Fannie; devoted grandmother of Tiffany, Tom Jr., and Tyler Fannie, and Timothy, Bryan and Kayla Wise; great-grandmother of Gino Fannie; sister of Mary Tirdil and the late Margaret Tyjewski. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. She was a retired office clerk for Indiana Township. Per her request, the funeral services will be private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
