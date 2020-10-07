Helen M. Taylor, 83, of Indianola, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. She was the loving mother of Jayne Wise and Thomas Fannie, and the late Charles Fannie; devoted grandmother of Tiffany, Tom Jr., and Tyler Fannie, and Timothy, Bryan and Kayla Wise; great-grandmother of Gino Fannie; sister of Mary Tirdil and the late Margaret Tyjewski. She also leaves behind many extended family members and friends. She was a retired office clerk for Indiana Township. Per her request, the funeral services will be private. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.